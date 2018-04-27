Saints willing to mortgage future for Marcus Davenport

Getty Images

The Saints knew they wanted pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, and they knew he wouldn’t be there at No. 27.

So they didn’t mind taking out a loan for the future to get him.

Saints coach Sean Payton shrugged off the cost of moving to No. 14 to take Davenport, a deal with the Packers that cost them a fifth-rounder this year and next year’s first.

“When you look at the points on it you’re picking at 27,” Payton said in quotes distributed by the team. “So let’s call it a first round pick, yet it’s pick 27. To truly do the full metrics of the value, you’d have to jump ahead next year to see what’s next year’s one. So, I think you’re constantly paying attention to the charts and teams in our league are on top of correct compensation. Periodically you see one that gets bumped out of whack.

“But this was one that was easy. These were the same questions last year one when we move our second round pick for Alvin Kamara. That appears to be a lot and yet you know what’s our country’s national debt? However many billion dollars we’re talking about you know hopefully a late (first) round pick next year.”

The Saints gave their 2018 second-rounder during last year’s draft to take Kamara in the third, and he didn’t disappoint on the field.

That leaves them to wait until late in the third-round tonight (91st overall), and a long wait next year. But they’re hoping the talented defensive end will help keep that pick late in the round. Payton said the thought Davenport would go between the 10th and 14th picks, so they knew the range they were looking for, and talked to multiple teams before dealing with the Packers.