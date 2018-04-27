Seahawks sign Byron Maxwell

Getty Images

Byron Maxwell is back with the Seahawks.

Maxwell, a cornerback who has had two prior stints in Seattle, has signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 30-year-old Maxwell was drafted by the Seahawks in 2011 and played with them through 2014. He then spent one year with the Eagles, then was traded to the Dolphins, who released him in October. He then re-signed with the Seahawks and played the last seven games of the season with the Seahawks.

Now Maxwell is back, and a at a time when Seattle has cast aside other aging veterans on its once-great defense, an old favorite is coming back for another run.