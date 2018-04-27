Shaquem Griffin doesn’t mind if he’s the last man in the green room

Getty Images

Players who are invited to the NFL draft and don’t get selected in the first round sometimes leave town, not wanting to sit through another excruciating night of waiting for their names to be called. Shaquem Griffin doesn’t see it that way.

Griffin, along with cornerback Josh Jackson, tackle Connor Williams and running back Guice, are the players who remained in the “green room” backstage after Thursday night’s first round ended. Griffin said he doesn’t know about the other three, but he has no problem returning to the draft tonight and waiting as long as he has to wait to hear his name called.

“Some guys are still deciding if they want to go back to the green room. I know I’m gonna be there. I’m happy to be there. I’m going to take full advantage of having another day to come here and be in the green room so I’m definitely going,” Griffin said on NFL Network.

Griffin, whose left hand was amputated at age 4, was doubted by college recruiters in high school and doubted by the NFL until he put on a good showing at the Combine, so he said ending up in the NFL in any round of the draft will be good enough for him.

“I’m just thrilled to be here. At one point, I was invited nowhere. Now that I’m here I’m happy with how anything goes,” Griffin said.