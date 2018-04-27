Some teams had Terrell Edmunds as a fifth-round prospect

Getty Images

One of the biggest surprises of the night on Thursday came when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walked to the podium at the draft to announce the team’s pick. The pick itself was almost as big of a surprise.

Per a league source, multiple teams had safety Terrell Edmunds rated as a fifth-round prospect. The Steelers, obviously, didn’t agree, since they made him a first-round pick.

The question becomes whether the Steelers could have gotten Edmunds in a later round, or whether they could have traded out of round one and into round two, getting Edmunds with the lower pick along with the extra compensation that could come from moving down.

Regardless, the pick has been made, the hand is off the checker, and Pittsburgh’s track record of tremendous success over the years tends to buy them the benefit of the doubt in situations like this.