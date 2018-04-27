Steelers snag a receiver after trading Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

The Steelers opened a spot in their receiving corps on Thursday when they traded Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick.

They filled it on Friday. The Steelers took wide receiver James Washington with the 60th overall pick.

Washington teamed up with quarterback Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma State and put up more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. He finished his run in Stillwater with 226 catches, 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns.

It’s the second straight year that the Steelers have used a second-round pick on a wide receiver. They took JuJu Smith-Schuster a year ago and the two second-rounders will join Antonio Brown as Ben Roethlisberger‘s targets in 2018.