Steelers trade up to take Mason Rudolph

The Steelers took a quarterback in the fourth round last year, but Josh Dobbs‘ presence on the roster didn’t stop them from taking another one in the third round this year.

It’s Mason Rudolph this time around and the Steelers nabbed him with the 76th pick after trading up with the Seahawks. Rudolph is the sixth quarterback drafted this year and the first taken since Lamar Jackson went to the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick. The Steelers sent the 79th and 220th picks to Seattle.

His selection means three NFC North teams have taken quarterbacks this year with only the Bengals holding out thus far.

Rudolph spent the last three years as the starter for Oklahoma State. He went 318-of-489 for 4,904 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. His top wide receiver was James Washington, who went to the Steelers in the second round.

He’ll join Dobbs and Landry Jones behind Ben Roethlisberger on the Pittsburgh depth chart with sights on the No. 2 job and a possible elevation if he’s still around when Roethlisberger calls it a career.