Stephen Jones: We’ll go into the season with a good tight end

Friday’s news that tight end Jason Witten plans to retire from the Cowboys and take a spot in the Monday Night Football booth came as a surprise to most people, including those high up in the Cowboys front office.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Witten’s decision was “news to us” and that he doesn’t know “anything of finality at this time” regarding the tight end’s plans. He did say that Witten is set to meet with team owner Jerry Jones on Friday and the Cowboys will presumably get their confirmation at that point.

Even without finality, Jones spent some time talking about the tight ends — Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers — that would be left on the roster without Witten.

“We feel really good about our tight ends,” Jones said. “With what we have on our roster with Swaim, Jarwin and Rico, we got some really good football players. We don’t think we’re going into a season without a good tight end.”

An addition at tight end was hardly out of the question with Witten remaining on the roster. Hayden Hurst was the only tight end drafted in the first round, leaving Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews among the top names still on the board.