Steve Wilks: Josh Rosen “wired the right way”

Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the start of the draft, there was a lot of discussion about quarterback Josh Rosen‘s mental makeup, willingness to speak his mind and overall readiness to be a franchise quarterback.

During a conference call on Thursday night, Rosen wondered if he would have been picked higher if he’d shut up over the last three years but he may not have gone 10th overall if he had gone that route. Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim called Rosen “the most intelligent in this draft” and that is exciting to add a player who is so “dialed in mentally.”

Head coach Steve Wilks made it even clearer that Rosen’s personality wasn’t a drawback when the Cardinals talked about drafting him.

“To make a difference you’ve got to be different,” Wilks said, via ArizonaSports.com. “I love his personality. He’s wired the right way.”

Rosen landed with a team that wanted him enough to trade up for the rights to select him, which should give him every opportunity to succeed even if it does not sand down the chip he grew on his shoulder after going lower than he wanted.