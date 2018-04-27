Terrell Edmunds “surprised” to join brother Tremaine in first round

AP

Thursday night’s first round featured a first in NFL history.

The Bills took Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th pick and the Steelers took Terrell Edmunds with the 28th pick to mark the first time that a pair of brothers went in the first round of the same draft. As a versatile linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds was projected far and wide as a first-round pick. His brother, who plays safety, didn’t get the same attention.

“I was surprised, honestly” Terrell Edmunds said of being picked, via ESPN.com. “I’m ready. I’m telling you I’m ready.”

Terrell is the older brother and Tremaine, who turns 20 on Tuesday, is one of the youngest prospects entering the league this year.

“Man, it was great,” Tremaine Edmunds said. “Definitely to see my other brother get drafted tonight, it was a big time relief for my whole family. I know everybody’s excited and I’m excited. It’s a long time coming, but we can finally say that we made it.”

The Bills and Steelers don’t play each other this season unless they wind up meeting in the playoffs. They are scheduled to play in 2019.