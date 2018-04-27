Texans finally make first choice, take Justin Reid in third round

Getty Images

The Texans had a lot of time to ponder their first pick. More than 24 hours after the draft started, the Texans took Stanford defensive back Justin Reid.

Reid is the brother of free agent defensive back Eric Reid.

Justin Reid was the 68th overall choice.

The Texans lost their first-round pick in the trade to move up to take Deshaun Watson. They lost their second-round pick in getting rid of Brock Osweiler.

Reid, who ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, skipped his final season to enter the draft. The safety started 25 games, making 179 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass breakups and six interceptions.

He earned All-Pac 12 honors and second-team All-America honor last season.