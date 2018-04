Getty Images

The Titans, scared that the Patriots were targeting Boston College pass rusher Harold Landry, traded with Oakland to jump New England.

Tennessee selected Landry 41st overall, giving up a second-round pick (No. 57 overall) and a third-round pick (No. 89 overall).

Landry had 160 tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in his four-year career.

The Titans have concentrated on their defense, adding Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans in the first round.