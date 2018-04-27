TMZ says it’s not holding a Derrius Guice “bombshell”

Getty Images

A rumor had been making the rounds on Friday that TMZ has a story about Derrius Guice that will be published once Guice is drafted. TMZ has heard the same rumor.

TMZ executive editor Evan Rosenblum tweeted the following in scream-at-your-eyeballs all caps: “NO, TMZ IS NOT HOLDING SOME CRAZY BOMBSHELL STORY ON DERRIUS GUICE.”

NFL Network’s Mike Mayock has since hinted at the rumor of a looming TMZ story.

“I think we’re going to find out real quickly if Derrius Guice is in play or not this early in the draft, with the character concerns and the issues we all know might come up later today,” Mayock said.

Mayock may need to revisit his information in light of the TMZ denial. Guice remains undrafted.