Tom Brady works out at UCLA on Friday

Tom Brady appears to be getting ready to play; the quarterback just isn’t getting ready at Gillette Stadium.

Brady, a no-show for the Patriots’ voluntary workouts so far, worked out at UCLA on Friday. UCLA football’s Twitter account tweeted four photos of Brady on the practice field.

The Patriots’ begin the second phase of their offseason workouts next week, with on-field football activity.

Brady reportedly hasn’t specifically told the team he will return in 2018. But he told Westwood One the week after the Super Bowl that “you’re gonna see me playing football next year,” and everyone expects him back.

Brady, 40, won his third MVP award last season.