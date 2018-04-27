Vikings “very confident” after vetting Mike Hughes

April 27, 2018
The Vikings added another piece to their secondary on Thursday night when they drafted cornerback Mike Hughes with the 30th overall pick.

Hughes starred at UCF last year as the Golden Knights went undefeated, picking off four passes and returning three kicks for touchdowns to put him firmly on the draft radar. Hughes going on the first night wasn’t a sure thing, however.

Hughes was arrested in 2015 on a misdemeanor assault charge that was dropped after he did community service and he left North Carolina after a sexual assault allegation. Hughes was never charged and he spoke to teams about his decision to switch schools over the course of the pre-draft process. That process included a visit with the Vikings as well as other vetting that General Manager Rick Spielman said left no doubt that Hughes was a fit in Minnesota.

“We spent a lot of time with a lot of people that had him in their football programs,” Spielman said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “We spent a lot of time with people outside of football programs. After our extensive research, no question, we felt very confident with him coming in and being a Minnesota Viking.”

Hughes joins fellow first-round picks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Harrison Smith in a Vikings secondary that helped propel the team to the NFC title game last year. If Hughes is as good as the Vikings think he is, they may push for another deep playoff trip again this season.

  6. Zimmer wants to play nickel sometimes with a 4-CB, 1-safety look rather than old school 3-2. This isn’t the 80’s/90’s football so you have to have 4 decent cover CB’s. They can let Newman go retire now. Now address OL and TE that can run. DeFilipo likes TE’s in his offense.

  7. Top 10 talent at #30. You gotta take a flyer on that. Our secondary got absolutely destroyed in the final 6 quarters of the season. Literally every player in the secondary looked slow and lost. Hughes can play, and hopefully Coach Zimmer can put the fear of God in him

  8. This was a no-brainer. Getting an OL would have been great but not having a quality 3rd CB would be catastrophic. Now we are set on defense with top tier talent across the board. Round 2 needs to garner them a starting OL to plug in. There is good depth and a 2nd round OG should be there for us to take (Williams, Smith, Brown, Crosby) all should be mid 2nd round targets.

  9. CB was likely to happen at some point in Rd 2 or 3. Vikes need depth there & some talent leverage on Waynes/Mac.

    Interior OL is deep. Find a starter today or tomorrow, like last year.

    Rick wasn’t going to reach. Hughes was value at that pick. Many had him at 15.

