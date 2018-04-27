Virginia police won’t release video of Paul Richardson traffic stop

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
Virgina State Police said this week that they were reviewing the details, including in-car video, of a traffic stop involving Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson after Richardson said the officer asked him if he was in a gang or a drug dealer.

They will not be releasing the video to the public, however.

The police declined a public records request from the Associated Press to release the video. The video is able to be released under state law at the police’s discretion, but an police spokeswoman said they have chosen not to in this instance.

Richardson, who signed a five-year deal as a free agent this offseason, was ticketed for having improper registration for his new car.

  2. Wow. The tape must confirm Richardson’s account, or portrays the trooper’s behavior in an ever worse light than Richardson’s account.

  6. Richardson is dry snitch to even speak on this. Should of just kept it moving instead of stirring the pot and creating a distraction for his new team.

  7. Not surprised. Police have gotten away with far worse. Appears there needs to be a review and adjustment of the state law. This should not be left to the discretion of the perpetrators.

  8. defscottyb says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    Yeah, because football is so much more important than our Constitutional rights. BTW, it is “should have” not “should of.”

  9. They might still release it. But now I suspect there is something on it that they want to get out ahead of first. If the cop’s behavior was not appropriate they will want to take the appropriate action first because then it would be easier to speak to it. I would be shocked if it just went to the vault forever because a) that looks even worse because it indicts an entire department rather than just one officer and b) because leaks happen and if they took such a whitewash cover up approach and tht risk became real they are then in the worst possible of positions.

    I do think if it completely absolved the cop they would not have even bothered waiting for the request to come they would have pushed it. I could be wrong, but thats what my gut says.

