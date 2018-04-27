Virginia police won’t release video of Paul Richardson traffic stop

Getty Images

Virgina State Police said this week that they were reviewing the details, including in-car video, of a traffic stop involving Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson after Richardson said the officer asked him if he was in a gang or a drug dealer.

They will not be releasing the video to the public, however.

The police declined a public records request from the Associated Press to release the video. The video is able to be released under state law at the police’s discretion, but an police spokeswoman said they have chosen not to in this instance.

Richardson, who signed a five-year deal as a free agent this offseason, was ticketed for having improper registration for his new car.