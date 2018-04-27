Washington ends Derrius Guice’s slide

Getty Images

The slide finally has ended for running back Derrius Guice.

Washington made Guice the 27th pick in round two. He’s also the seventh running back selected.

Guice wasn’t picked in round one, and he didn’t return to the green room for round two. On Friday, rumors swirled that TMZ was holding a story about Guice that would be published after he is selected. A TMZ editor posted a tweet earlier tonight denying that.

Guice fills a need in Washington, but questions linger. In addition to the things Mike Mayock said on NFL Network, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport posted this tweet: “Sources describe him as immature, high-maintenance. His visits did not go well. Some incidents in college teams found out about that were not reported.”

Some will say that Guice dropped because he said during a radio interview that he was asked at the Scouting Combine whether he likes a men. A league investigation exonerated the teams that interviewed him, and PFT has reported that the league had concerns about inconsistencies in his version of the events.