What happened to New England’s interest in Lamar Jackson?

Remember when the Patriots had quietly visited with Lamar Jackson? Remember when they secretly worked him out?

Remember when they took him with the 23rd pick in round one? Oh wait, they didn’t.

Remember when they took him with the 31st pick in round one? I think you get the point.

And this is broader point: There’s so much bullcrap being peddled to reporters who are under so much pressure to fill the void between free agency and the draft with news that it’s really all just noise. Yes, we pass the noise along (we have to fill the void, too), but we do so by adding the caveat that, with so much smoke, it’s nearly impossible to find the fire.

It’s gotten so bad that even the stuff that’s true is believed to be baloney, like the Baker Mayfield to the Browns buzz that caught fire this week. Some thought the Browns were simply trying to get the Jets to move to No. 1 in order to get Mayfield.

On Thursday night, the Patriots had two cracks at Jackson, and they didn’t take him. At pick 31, they opted for a running back — a running back! — over a five-year commitment from the potential successor to Tom Brady. Running backs are anywhere, everywhere. Quarterbacks that may revolutionize the game while also replacing one of the best players in NFL history are hard to find.

Jackson was supposedly the if-you-can’t-beat-’em-join-’em choice by the Patriots, who have struggled to handle mobile quarterbacks since Colin Kaepernick ran roughshod on them in 2012. And yet they passed on Lamar Jackson, twice.

The media may not have been the only ones who took the cheese. Remember when former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds was being dubbed the quintessential Patriot? The Pats didn’t draft him; the Ravens did, in round six. And Reynolds never did anything in the NFL.

Did the Ravens become more interested in Jackson because the Patriots were pretending to want him? We’ll never know the truth because no one would ever admit that. Still, there’s a chance that New England feigned interest in Jackson in order to get someone else to take a swing on a guy Bill Belichick privately thinks will be a bust.

Regardless of whether the Jedi mind trick was applied to Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, Belichick’s decision to pass on Jackson with not one but two first-round picks only confirms my belief that, if Belichick were interested in Jackson, we wouldn’t have known it until the moment Belichick drafted him.

  1. Maybe the Patriots have the same impression of Jackson that most of us have: that he’s just not going to be a good NFL QB.

  3. Kaepernick beat the Patriots from the pocket in that cold December game in 2012. He ripped that Patriots secondary part for 4 Tds and a 108 QBR. He only had about 30 yards rushing that game.

    Kaepernick was an excellent pocket passer under Harbaugh. It wasn’t until Harbaugh got fired and Jed York wanting Kaepernick to run more that his pocket passing began to deteriorate.

  4. I mean, Jackson is a better prospect than Jacoby Brisset was, right? I think the Patriots are simply more concerned with winning RIGHT NOW and have bigger holes to fill. I think Bill has enough built up goodwill with Kraft and the fans at this point that when Brady retires, he can have a good quality team with an average or even above average QB, go 10-6 and still win some playoff games for a few years while they fine the true replacement. They need guys to play RIGHT NOW to win another SB or two before Brady goes, and STILL be in a position to be at least competitive while the new QB search commences.

  5. Great article and something we all need to mentally file for next year. The misinformation has gone to a new level , what with Patriots setting up everyone into believing they had an interest in Jackson…even going as far to have the guy visit. I mean there’s no possible way Pats pass on him with their pick at 31 if they had even remote interest in him.

    I suspect Pats were targeting Kolton Miller with their first pick, then targeting that LB from Boise.

    You should also throw in the Josh Allen misinformation, seeing how this went down does anyone really think the Browns didn’t know exactly who they were taking at least a month ago ?

  6. There’s so much bullcrap being peddled to reporters who are under so much pressure to fill the void between free agency and the draft with news that it’s really all just noise

    Yeah and There’s so much bullcrap being peddled by the media that its ridiculous. Do some work and write some real stories instead of providing stuff from “sources”.

    Are you really trying to make us feel sorry for you and the media?

  7. If a team with NE’s level of success and their specific needs at QB (2 years then change) passes on a guy they scouted hard and does it twice – you have to ask yourself if what you think you know about the guy is reality.

    Are you really the smartest guy ever? Probably not….

  8. How about Belichick’s good friend and former Patriots employee Mike Lombardi timely report a day before the draft on Sony Michel “reportedly being dropped down team draft boards due to an undisclosed injury”?

    And who conveniently picks Sony Michel?

  9. Going from a statue like Brady to Jackson would be quite the transition. Year in and year out there’s this big revolution in quarterbacks that’s gonna change how the game is played. (Kaep, RG3) And year in and year out pocket passers continue to win Super Bowls.

  10. Drafting a QB in the first round isn’t what you do when you’re trying to pick up another trophy or two before Brady and Gronk retire.

  11. jedi mind trick? If you know the Pats were playing Possum, I’m sure Ozzie Newsome did as well since he traded after the Pats had 2 bites at the apple.

  14. How about Belichick’s close friend/confidant and former Patriots employee Mike Lombardi timely report a day before the draft on Sony Michel “reportedly being dropped down team draft boards due to an undisclosed injury”?

    Evidently Belichick didn’t get Lombardi’s memo…or maybe he is the one who sent it.

  15. Because maybe they want MRudolph with the 43rd pk, but were worried someone might grab him earlier

  17. were trying to pull a “mind trick” that DIDN’T WORK !!!! ..Jets an Bills didn’t fall for it !!!

  21. Anyone in the know from an organization that snitches to the media needs to be fired immediately.

  24. There are a number of reasons the Pats may have passed on Jackson

    1. Michel can make an impact right away, while Jackson was going to have to sit until 2020, at BEST.

    2. He might not be able to process the game as fast as it needs to at the pro level. I don’t think Jackson’s mechanical issues were a big deal That can be coached up.

    3. They couldn’t trade out of the 31. I’m guessing the Ravens didn’t offer enough, so they went to the Eagles and hoped for the best….and got their wish, or maybe Bill tossed old friend Ozie Newsome a parting gift and let him know they wouldn’t be picking Jackson at 31.

    Personally. I’m not thrill with the 2 offensive picks they got. But then again all the defensive guys I was hoping for were gone by the time they picked (Davenport, Alexander. Vander Esch, and Evans)

    But consider this, I have now gone through 19 drafts in the BB era, and I have rarely been happy with the results in April. The results and January and February, however, have been much better, so mybe Bill’s choices have beem better than I’ve thought. 😀

  27. “I mean, Jackson is a better prospect than Jacoby Brisset was, right?”

    For the Pats? Hmmmm. I just don’t see it.

    From the moment I heard this kid opened his mouth, I knew the Pats would never take him and they were setting up some kind of smokescreen. My guess is they were trying to move him up the draft board so the guy they really wanted fell to them. It doesn’t look like it worked though. I seriously doubt that a RB was their first choice for that 31st pick.

  28. Every team is interested in every player. The pre-draft process is just a process used to set your draft board. Stop acting like teams “lead players on” or are in some way obligated to draft a player.

  30. The kid from Richmond is my GUESS at who the Pats will end up drafting as a possible Brady replacement down the road. Being honest, my GUESS is as good as anyone else’s.

