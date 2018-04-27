When will Shaquem Griffin be drafted?

Getty Images

One of the best stories in the draft belongs to Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker who had a hand amputated as a young boy. He has become an inspiration for millions; the question remains when will he become an NFL player?

As one league source explained it to PFT, some teams have completely removed him from the board due to the physical condition. But all it takes is one to want him — and all it takes is two to create a market for him.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be drafted tonight. Maybe someone will roll the dice with a compensatory draft pick. His speed at the Scouting Combine was off-the-charts impressive, and he has shown he can play at a high level. Still, some teams can’t get past the basic belief that two hands are needed to play football in the NFL.

Griffin clearly doesn’t need two hands, and he’ll definitely get his chance. Apart from the value he brings as a football player, he’ll be a constant example to his teammates that, no matter how bad of a day they may be having, Griffin has been through much, much worse.