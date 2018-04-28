49ers take Kentavius Street despite torn ACL

Getty Images

When Trent Baalke was the General Manager of the 49ers, the team had a habit of taking players coming off serious injuries with the intent to “redshirt” them for a year before expecting on-field contributions.

Baalke is gone, but the 49ers haven’t stopped taking players in that position. They made former North Carolina State defensive end Kentavius Street the 128th overall pick of the draft despite a torn ACL that he suffered during a pre-draft workout for the Giants.

Street had surgery a few days ago and will almost surely spend his rookie season on injured reserve with the Niners.

Street started every game the last two seasons on a strong N.C. State defensive line — Street is the fourth player from the line drafted so far this year — and finished his college career with 19 tackles for losses and eight sacks.