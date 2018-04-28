Broncos will let Paxton Lynch, Chad Kelly compete for No. 2 spot

Getty Images

So much for the Broncos’ plotting to move up to No. 2 to draft a quarterback. Not only did Denver not get a quarterback in the first round, it spent none of its 10 picks on one.

Instead, Broncos General Manager John Elway said, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, that the team will allow Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly to compete for the No. 2 job behind Case Keenum. The Broncos will not bring in another quarterback for organized team activities or minicamp.

Elway said the Broncos had their eye on a couple of quarterbacks but opted to spend their picks elsewhere.

The Broncos gave Keenum a two-year, $36 million contract and handed him the starting job for 2018, but the assumption was they would draft a young quarterback to groom behind Keenum. Keenum has said he would welcome a draft choice joining him in the quarterbacks room.

Instead, the Broncos will continue to develop Lynch, the 26th overall choice in 2016, and Kelly, a seventh-round pick in 2017 who missed his rookie season while rehabbing.