Browns take a chance on Antonio Callaway in the fourth round

Browns General Manager John Dorsey has never shied away from players character concerns in the later rounds of the draft.

Now his new team has taken another chance, on a guy who will fit in comfortably there.

The Browns traded up with the Patriots, and with the 105th overall pick selected Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

Callaway admitted to failing a marijuana test at the Scouting Combine, which is the latest in a long string of incidents for him. He was dismissed from the team at Florida for off-field issues, and didn’t play last season. He was the team’s leading receiver in 2016 and was an All-American return man as a freshman in 2015.

But Dorsey has been willing to take chances before. He took Tyreek Hill in the fifth round for the Chiefs when other teams were unwilling to touch him at all because of a domestic violence arrest.

Now Callaway gets to join Josh Gordon in the Browns receivers room, giving the team plenty of talent but plenty of potential headaches as well.