Colts second-round pick Kemoko Turay plans to “dominate the league”

Getty Images

Some of the brashest comments we’ve heard from players selected in this year’s draft came from Colts second-round pass rusher Kemoko Turay, a Rutgers product who wasn’t a well-known player heading into the draft but is certain fans will know who he is soon.

“They’re getting a unique pass rusher that’s going to dominate the league when I get there,” Turay said, via NJ.com. “They’re going to get everything out of me. I’m going to be everything.”

Turay compares himself to Von Miller as a player.

“I’m going to bring everything,” he said. “I’m a very flexible guy when it comes to talent. If they need me as a pass rusher or if they need me at end. If they need me as a pass dropper, everything. I’m bringing everything to my plate. I’m going to work on everything – a new craft and everything. I have a great support system that work on me.”

We’ll have to wait until the season starts to see whether Turay’s play matches his confidence.