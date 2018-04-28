Colts trade Henry Anderson to the Jets

Getty Images

The Colts want more lottery tickets, and are willing to trade spare parts for them.

The Colts annouced they had dealt defensive lineman Henry Anderson to the Jets in exchange for a seventh-round pick (235th overall).

Anderson, a former third-round pick, has been plagued by injuries throughout his three years. From an ACL tear as a rookie to last year’s laryngeal fracture. He’s played in 29 of a possible 48 games.

He was a better fit in their old 3-4 than their new 4-3 defense, and had lost weight this offseason to fit in better. Now, he’ll have a chance at a fresh start in a more familiar scheme.

At the moment, that gives the Colts 11 picks in this draft.