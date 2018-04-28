Cowboys draft Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White

Getty Images

With Kellen Moore now the Cowboys quarterbacks coach, Dallas needed another backup quarterback.

They used a fifth-round choice — No. 171 overall — on Western Kentucky’s Mike White.

The 6-foot-5, 224-pounder joins Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush at the position on the roster. Rush, an undrafted free agent last year, beat out Moore for the backup job last year.

White played at South Florida for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky. In his college career, White started 42 games, completing 62 percent of his passes for 11,262 yards with 74 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.