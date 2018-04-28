Cowboys get tight end in fourth round, taking Dalton Schultz

Getty Images

With Jason Witten headed toward retirement, the Cowboys were expected to address tight end at some point in this draft. They waited longer than some expected.

Dallas took Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz with the final pick of the fourth round, No. 137 overall.

Schultz started 31 games, played in 40, and caught 55 passes for 555 yards and five touchdowns. He bypassed his final season to enter the draft.

Schultz’s college stats compare to Witten’s at Tennessee. In 36 games with the Volunteers, Witten made 68 catches for 797 yards and seven touchdowns before the Cowboys made him a third-round pick.

Now, the Cowboys could be without Witten as their starting tight end for the first time since 2002, the year before they drafted him.

Witten met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday morning before he makes a final decision.

Witten made 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns in playing 239 of a possible 240 games in his career. The Cowboys tight ends other than Witten — Rico Gathers, Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and now Schultz — have combined to make nine catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns in 29 career games.