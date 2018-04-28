Cowboys trade Ryan Switzer to Raiders for Jihad Ward

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys and Raiders hooked up for a trade before the draft came to an end on Sunday.

Dallas announced they will send wide receiver Ryan Switzer to Oakland in exchange for defensive tackle Jihad Ward.

Switzer is the third member of the Cowboys to make the move to Oakland since the Raiders hired Rich Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator this offseason. Switzer, a fourth-round pick last year, returned punts and kickoffs for the Cowboys as a rookie while also seeing 92 snaps on offense.

The addition of Michael Gallup in the third round and Tavon Austin in a trade made it unlikely that he’d be seeing a jump on that front if he stayed in Dallas.

Ward was a second-round pick in 2016 and moving him now would suggest the Raiders don’t think he’ll be a good fit for the defense Paul Guenther is installing this offseason. He only played in five games last year, so he wasn’t too firmly in the team’s plans before the change in systems.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Cowboys trade Ryan Switzer to Raiders for Jihad Ward

  2. I love this trade for the Raiders. Ward was expendable and Switzer is a good return man, and backup WR. I wanted the Raiders to draft him last season, awesome deal.

  3. “Memo to RegMc: Chucky hates the players you’ve picked the last few years.”, e.g., 2nd round flop.

    [this has been a recorded message]

  4. Well, at least there’s no way Switzer can produce less than Jihad Ward did. Ward’s a bum

  6. He was ranked #35 on Mike Mayocks 2016 top 100 players. Nice pick up it is like getting another high pick 2.
    Love the defense additions this offseason. Just waiting to hear that we traded for E.T. for future draft picks.

  7. It doesn’t matter when you get your guys as long as you get ’em.

    The Raiders 2018 NFL Draft through my eyes:

    Round 1 – Mo Hurst
    Round 1 – Kolton Miller
    Round 2 – Arden Key
    Round 3 – Martavis Bryant
    Round 3 – Nick Nelson
    Round 4 – P.J. Hall
    Round 5 – Brandon Parker
    Round 6 – Johnny Townsend
    Round 6 – Azeem Victor
    Round 7 – Marcell Ateman
    *Raiders trade DT Jihad Ward for WR/PR/KR Ryan Switzer

    The Raiders draft started with a few question marks, but they had a plan. I’m sure they lost out on a few players taken ahead of them, but this year’s drafted players and acquisitions via trade could be special.

  8. But… but… Why? Ryan Switzer is the future of the NFL, how could the trade him? This scrappy, handsome young white man is not only going to be the new face of “America’s Team”, but the standard by which all future slot receivers are defined. NFL Network told me that over and over and over again… Why would they lie?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!