Cowboys trade Ryan Switzer to Raiders for Jihad Ward

The Cowboys and Raiders hooked up for a trade before the draft came to an end on Sunday.

Dallas announced they will send wide receiver Ryan Switzer to Oakland in exchange for defensive tackle Jihad Ward.

Switzer is the third member of the Cowboys to make the move to Oakland since the Raiders hired Rich Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator this offseason. Switzer, a fourth-round pick last year, returned punts and kickoffs for the Cowboys as a rookie while also seeing 92 snaps on offense.

The addition of Michael Gallup in the third round and Tavon Austin in a trade made it unlikely that he’d be seeing a jump on that front if he stayed in Dallas.

Ward was a second-round pick in 2016 and moving him now would suggest the Raiders don’t think he’ll be a good fit for the defense Paul Guenther is installing this offseason. He only played in five games last year, so he wasn’t too firmly in the team’s plans before the change in systems.