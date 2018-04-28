Dolphins take RB Kalen Ballage with pick acquired for Jay Ajayi

Getty Images

The pick that the Dolphins acquired in exchange for running back Jay Ajayi turned out to be the No. 131 in this year’s draft and the Dolphins used it on a running back Saturday.

Former Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage was the choice and he joins a backfield that also added Frank Gore as a free agent earlier this offseason.

Ballage split time in the Sun Devils backfield over the last three years and had his biggest game early in the 2016 season when he scored eight touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. He had 15 total touchdowns during the 2016 season and added 44 catches out of the backfield before dropping to 20 in his senior season. Ballage also returned kickoffs the last two years.

Receiving and special teams work were roles handled by Damien Williams during his tenure with Miami. He left for Kansas City as a free agent, which may present Ballage a path to playing time as a rookie.