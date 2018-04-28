Dorsey touts Cleveland’s support system for Antonio Callaway

Getty Images

The Browns have rolled the dice on a player who admitted to smoking marijuana two weeks before the Scouting Combine, where he knew (or should have known) he’d be drug tested. After making the pick, G.M. John Dorsey expressed confidence in receiver Antonio Callaway’s ability to conform with the expectations of the league and the team.

“This probably has one of the better player support systems there is in the National Football League,” Dorsey said of the team he now runs. “And I just want you all to realize one thing. He’ll understand what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. And once he understands 100 percent what it means to be a Cleveland Brown, the Cleveland Browns are 100 percent to committed to make this man a football player.”

Given the dramatic changes in recent years regarding attitudes toward marijuana use, Callaway’s positive test at the Combine is problematic only because, given current league rules, there are specific times of the year when players must choose football over marijuana. As to Callaway, however, other incidents create more concern, including allegations of credit card fraud and a sexual assault accusation that he defended by claiming he was too stoned for sex.

Regardless, Dorsey wasn’t bashful about taking chances on character risks in Kansas City. That apparently hasn’t changed.