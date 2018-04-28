Eagles bring back Darren Sproles for another year

Getty Images

The Eagles finished the weekend with a small draft class, but a big addition.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia , the Eagles brought veteran running back Darren Sproles back for another year.

Sproles suffered a broken hand and a torn ACL last year, cutting his season short in September, but it was clear they wanted him back.

“It’s been a priority to get Darren back,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said. “I think I got the message when coach would come by my office, maybe once a day, twice a day and say, ‘when are we getting Darren? When are we getting Sproles back?’ I said, ‘I got the message, coach.’ But we all wanted Darren back. We talked after the Super Bowl with Darren that it would be a priority for him to come back. He’s a freak. The things he’s doing in his rehab, it’s amazing.”

None of the five players they picked this weekend happened to be a running back, but that probably wouldn’t have mattered.

He lends depth at the position and return ability, but is also one of the respected leaders there.