Eagles draft 346-pound Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata

PFT noted last month that an enormous Australian rugby player was getting attention from NFL teams, and one team in particular liked him enough to draft him.

The Eagles took Mailata in the seventh round, with the 233rd pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Mailata was announced as an offensive tackle, and at 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds it makes sense that that’s the position the Eagles would want him to play. He’s never played American football before and he has a long, long way to go before the Eagles would trust him to protect Carson Wentz‘s blind side, but the raw talent is there.

The 20-year-old Mailata has been working with the same coach who prepared the German wide receiver Moritz Bohringer for his NFL workouts before the Vikings chose Bohringer in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Bohringer didn’t pan out and is currently out of the league, but Mailata is another player from overseas who will now get a chance in America’s game.