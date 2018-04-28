Giants grab a small-school quarterback in Kyle Lauletta

Getty Images

Despite Eli Manning‘s advancing age, the Giants decided not to take a quarterback with the second overall pick. Instead, they waited until Day 3.

In the fourth round of the draft, the Giants finally made a move for a passer, grabbing Kyle Lauletta from Richmond.

Although Richmond is far from a football factory, he was a very productive passer as a three-year starter in the Colonial Athletic Association. He’s the kind of developmental prospect the Giants will hope can blossom while backing up Manning.

The Giants seem likely to keep two young quarterbacks, Lauletta and Davis Webb, behind Manning. They’ll hope to see one of them develop into Manning’s successor.