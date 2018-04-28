Howie Roseman: No altercation during Derrius Guice visit

AP

Running back Derrius Guice denied reports that he had an altercation during a visit with the Eagles in the weeks before the draft and now the Eagles have also weighed in.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman joined Guice in denying that there was any kind of verbal or physical exchange that could be described that way.

“There was no altercation here in this building that any of us are aware of,” Roseman said Saturday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I don’t know where that report came from. I can speak for everyone in here that nothing like that happened here in Philadelphia. There was no altercation. When you hear the word altercations, it’s like fisticuffs or something or yelling and screaming. I don’t know that I’ve ever been in a room where a player has yelled at anyone.”

Vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and head coach Doug Pederson joined Roseman at the press conference and concurred with that assessment.

Guice wound up being drafted by the Redskins in the second round, so he’ll be seeing the Eagles again soon in a setting where physical contact will be expected.