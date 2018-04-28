Hue Jackson became sold on Baker Mayfield at private workout

Getty Images

Hue Jackson needed convincing, and Baker Mayfield‘s combine performance wasn’t enough.

The Browns coach said Mayfield’s private workout at Oklahoma on March 22 sold him on Mayfield. Jackson noted Mayfield’s processing speed on the white board.

“I am being very honest,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It started at the combine just talking to him and listening to some of the things he has said, and I go, ‘OK, well, that still didn’t convince me yet.’

“Then going down and working him out in Norman and watching him with his teammates and how he throws the football. The ball jumps off his arm. He has a quick arm. He is very accurate with the ball. From there, obviously, spending some more time with him when he came here. Baker Mayfield from a football IQ standpoint is as good as I have been around. He has tremendous arm talent, more so than anybody knows. Obviously, he has proved that he is very accurate with the football. I really think he is a tremendous leader. He has a lot of qualities that we look for. It is somewhat coming out, I think a lot of people had him as their best quarterback. We are very excited to have him and very glad that he is going to be here in this organization.”

General Manager John Dorsey said the Browns staff reached unanimity on Mayfield early this week. But Dorsey and Jackson were sold on the Heisman Trophy winner more than a month ago.

Still, Mayfield will begin his Browns’ career third on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

“He has got to work his way up,” Jackson said. “He has to earn it. We are not going to give anybody anything. Draft status is just that. You still got to earn the right to play for the Cleveland Browns, and that is what we are going to create here.”