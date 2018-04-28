J.T. Barrett getting a rookie minicamp tryout with the Colts

Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t drafted. He also hasn’t been signed as an undrafted free agent, yet.

Via multiple reports, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard told reporters on Saturday night that Barrett will get a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Barrett threw for 3,053 yards with 35 touchdowns passes and nine interceptions last year, adding 798 rushing yards. He was named MVP of the Fiesta Bowl to conclude the 2015 season and the Cotton Bowl to wrap the 2017 season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Barrett was getting Heisman Trophy consideration before suffering a broken ankle against Michigan. Cardale Jones replaced Barrett, and Ohio State went on to win the national championship.