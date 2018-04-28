Jim Irsay: Faith in Andrew Luck’s return led Colts to turn down trade offers

Getty Images

The Colts really, truly, honestly, “100 percent” believe Andrew Luck will play — and play well — this season. Jim Irsay intimated other teams called about trading for Luck, but the owner said the confidence the Colts have in the quarterback’s future kept them from even listening.

“Trust me, there were people that would have given an unprecedented amount of draft picks with a No. 1 behind them for him, and we wouldn’t even think of even drifting in that direction,” Irsay said, via video tweeted by Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “He’s our guy. We feel 100 percent confident he is going to come back and lead this football team with some of the new teammates he’s accumulated to great things.”

Colts fans have heard the team’s optimism repeatedly over the past 16 months without seeing the former No. 1 overall pick return to the field.

Luck continues to recover from shoulder surgery performed in January 2017, which kept him out all of last season.

Irsay declared last month that Luck had “turned the corner” in his rehab. He reiterated Saturday that the Colts expect Luck to start the season under center.

“I think it’s a stepping stone process,” Irsay said. “He’s got to go through practices; he’s got to get roughed up a little by his teammates; he’s got to get roughed up in preseason; and then he’s got to play regular season when it’s all on the line. You guys know this is a process, and football players like Drew Brees have come through for a decade and have had excellence after the surgery that Andrew went through.

“We feel we have a guy for the next 10 years who’s going to be a great, great football player.”

Irsay said the Colts proved their commitment to and faith in Luck by not addressing the quarterback position, instead focusing on building a better offensive line to protect him. The Colts drafted Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall choice and took Auburn guard Braden Smith with the 37th overall selection.

“If we had any doubts, we would have at least talked about the quarterback position from a backup standpoint and all those sorts of things,” Irsay said. “But we really don’t have any doubts.

“Again, until he goes out and does it, it’s going to be a matter of great interest and debate. That’s just the way it is. But I’m very confident having followed his rehab extremely close and seeing where he’s at, that he’s going to be good to go, ready to go, this season.”