Joe Flacco has nothing to say at team draft event

It’s entirely possible that Joe Flacco is completely cool with what’s happening around him.

But we don’t know that, because he’s not talking about the fact the Ravens used a first-round pick on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When approached by Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com at the team’s draft event today, Flacco declined the opportunity to share his thoughts.

“I don’t think I’m talking today,” Flacco said.

Now, it would be irresponsible to add more importance to those six words than they carry on their own. It would also be irresponsible to assume they mean nothing. They exist on their own. A newsworthy thing happened to the team Flacco’s a member of. He didn’t want to talk about it.

The reality is, when you use a first-round pick on a quarterback, the clock starts ticking on the incumbent.

Flacco has four years left on his contract, but all the guaranteed money is gone after this season. And as Florio mentioned yesterday, there’s a reasonable chance that they could part ways with him as soon as after this season and at least after two more years.

That’s plenty of time for an apprenticeship, and the 33-year-old Flacco has to know it. He might have thoughts on the subject, but we don’t know that.