John Elway on Royce Freeman: We needed a thumper

The Broncos drafted former Oregon running back Royce Freeman with the 71st overall pick on Friday night in a move that answered the question about the team’s backfield plans after releasing C.J. Anderson this month.

Freeman joins Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson in the Broncos backfield and coach Vance Joseph said that it will be an open competition between the three of them for playing time. General Manager John Elway’s assessment of Freeman, who left Oregon as the school’s all-time leading rusher, makes it sound like the rookie has a shot at a significant role.

“He’s a bellcow type,” Elway said, via the team’s website. “First and second down. With the size that he has and he’s got good speed … heads downhill. He’s a guy that we needed. We needed a thumper.”

The Broncos also drafted wide receiver Courtland Sutton and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Friday. They have two picks in the fourth round and two picks in the fifth round to close things out on Saturday.