Kahlil McKenzie commences the Chiefs-Raiders trash talk

The Raiders and G.M. Reggie McKenzie didn’t draft Reggie’s son Kahlil. The Chiefs did, in round siz. Which is already making one of the best rivalries in the NFL even better.

“I can’t wait to whip up on you twice this year, and the next year and the next year and the next year after that,” Kahlil said he told Reggie, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “We’re a competitive family [by] nature. We compete in everything we do. This just adds one more ripple into that. We’re all excited for it. I’m excited to get to Kansas City and just help the Chiefs . . . whoop up on the Raiders [and] whoop up on the rest of the NFL.”

At his Pro Day workout, Kahlil McKenzie — a defensive tackle at Tennessee — performed offensive line drills. And he did well enough to get the Chiefs to draft Kahlil as a guard.

“I told him, ‘It’s a conspiracy. This is you. You did this,'” Kahlil McKenzie said. “He always wanted me to play offensive line. He was happy to see me play offensive line and said that I moved really well doing it. He said I looked like an offensive lineman doing those drills.”’

