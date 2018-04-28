Kahlil McKenzie, Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie’s son, goes to Chiefs

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie may get a couple of chances to watch his son play in person during the 2018 NFL regular season, but he’ll likely be rooting for him to do well in a losing cause when those opportunities come up.

Kahlil McKenzie was drafted by the Chiefs with the 198th pick of the draft. Kansas City was eager enough to add McKenzie that they traded up to make sure he landed on their roster before the draft was out.

The younger McKenzie had 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in his final season on the defensive line at Tennessee, but worked out as an offensive lineman for teams interested in seeing if he could switch sides in the NFL. The Chiefs apparently believe that he can make the jump as they announced him as an offensive lineman after making the pick.

He credited his father with helping him navigate the draft process this year, but the helping hand might be retracted a couple of times this season if McKenzie finds himself on the roster for games against Oakland.