Kai Forbath not interested in talking about Vikings drafting his replacement

Cobra Kai Forbath may soon be trying to sweep the league of Daniel-(Carl)son.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the incumbent Vikings kicker hung up when reached by phone after the Vikings made Carlson a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

When a team takes a kicker in the middle rounds of the draft, that’s a fairly clear message that the kicker will be the kicker right away. Teams typically don’t have backup kickers or punters; when making that kind of move, the decision has been made to make the rookie the kicker.

Since the draft moved to seven rounds in 1993, the Vikings have selected one other kicker: Blair Walsh, in the sixth round of the 2012 draft. Walsh held the job (and earned a contract extension) until a missed chip-shot in the 2015 postseason followed by a protracted slump to start the 2016 campaign.