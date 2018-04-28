Matt Millen battling rare illness, will likely need a heart transplant

Getty Images

Matt Millen, a well-known figure to football fans for his decades as a player, broadcaster and former General Manager of the Lions, is dealing with a rare and serious illness.

Millen told the Morning Call that he is suffering from amyloidosis, a rare illness that has seriously damaged his heart and will likely require him to get a heart transplant.

Still, the 60-year-old Millen said he’s in good spirits and thankful for what he has, including a wife, four kids and seven grandkids. He says he’s optimistic he can continue working as a Big Ten Network analyst.

“While I’m still up on this side,” Millen said, “I’ll enjoy everything.”

Millen is even keeping his sense of humor, chuckling about the time that he chatted with one of his doctors, who was from Detroit and complaining about the Tigers losing.

“At least they’re not as bad as the Lions were a few years ago, when they didn’t win a game,” Millen said the doctor told him, unaware that Millen was the man who built the Lions’ 0-16 roster.

Although he was a failure as the Lions’ G.M., Millen had a good career as an NFL linebacker and has had a long career as a broadcaster as well. Here’s hoping he has many more years working around the sport he loves.