Maurice Hurst: Raiders got a good player for little money

Getty Images

Maurice Hurst didn’t expect to be waiting by his phone Saturday afternoon, and he still questions why it took so long to hear his name called.

The defensive tackle, whom the Raiders took in the fifth round (No. 140 overall), dismisses any worries about his heart. So, too, do the Raiders.

“I know it’s been along day and the reason you’re in the fifth round is people have their question marks,” coach Jon Gruden told Hurst in a phone call, via a stream on the Raiders web site. “But we’ve got no doubts about you.”

The Raiders traded with the Colts to move up to select Hurst, giving up picks No. 159 and No. 185.

“It’s money [lost from not going higher], but [I’m] just upset and disappointed in teams that decided not to pick me,” Hurst said, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “But one [team] got a great player for very little. So I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Hurst didn’t miss a game at Michigan, appearing in 46. He was sent home from the combine after an irregular EKG, but cardiologists at Harvard and Michigan cleared him.

Still, according to various reports, some teams took took Hurst off their draft board.

“Every team can’t bring you in and do their own tests,” Hurst said. “Everyone has their own opinion. Blessed to be a Raider.”