Nick Nelson goes 110th after knee injury in pre-draft workout

Getty Images

Cornerback Nick Nelson was viewed as a mid-round pick earlier this month when he injured his meniscus during a workout with the Lions.

While initial fears were that Nelson’s tear would require a full surgical repair, doctors delivered good news after surgery. Nelson’s meniscus only needed to be trimmed and cleaned out, which cuts down the recovery time and left Nelson with a timeline of weeks rather than months before he’d be good to go again.

That was enough to keep Nelson right where he was on many draft boards before the injury. The Raiders took Nelson with the 110th overall pick during the fourth round of the draft on Sunday.

Nelson began his college career at Hawaii and transferred to Wisconsin, where he started every game and finished third in the country in pass breakups. His is the latest addition at cornerback in Oakland in an offseason that’s seen Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Shareece Wright, Leon Hall and Senquez Golson join the team.