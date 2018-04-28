Panthers add undrafted quarterback Kyle Allen

Getty Images

The Panthers got through the draft without adding a quarterback to serve as this year’s backup, but they found a guy who has some potential afterward.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are signing former Houston and Texas A&M quarterback Kyle Allen.

Allen’s decision to enter the draft at all seemed unusual, since he was benched this year at Houston after transferring. But once upon a time, he was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.

Allen was Sam Darnold‘s workout partner this offseason, working under quarterback tutor Jordan Palmer, which was the extent of the similarities with the Jets first-rounder.

The Panthers don’t have much behind Cam Newton. They’ve discussed bringing back Derek Anderson, and they have Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke on the roster at the moment.