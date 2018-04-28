Panthers kick off third day with tight end Ian Thomas

Getty Images

The Panthers have one of the game’s best tight ends in Greg Olsen, and they just gave him a contract extension.

Saturday, they gave him an understudy.

With the 101st overall pick and the first of the fourth round, the Panthers took Indiana tight end Ian Thomas. The Panthers acquired the pick last night, when the Packers wanted to move up to 89th.

Thomas is a raw prospect who has 28 career receptions, but he’s a good athlete, and the Panthers don’t need him to be an immediate contributor. They were actively pursuing free agents to go with Olsen (Eric Ebron and Luke Willson), and two-tight end sets will be a part of what coordiantor Norv Turner wants to do.