Patriots open seventh round by taking QB Danny Etling

There was plenty of speculation about whether the Patriots would draft a quarterback to develop behind Tom Brady this year and we got out answer late in Saturday’s proceedings.

The Patriots steered clear of quarterbacks for six rounds before they turned their attention to the position to kick off the seventh round. New England took Danny Etling with the first pick of the seventh round and the 219th pick overall.

Etling began his college career at Purdue and transferred to LSU in 2015. He took over as the starter for the Tigers in 2016 and held the job through last season. He completed 325-of-544 passes for 2,463 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions over those two years.

Brian Hoyer is the only backup to Tom Brady on the roster at the moment and Brady has yet to take part in voluntary offseason work. If both things hold, Etling should see plenty of reps as he tries to convince the Pats he should stick around for a while.