Patriots open seventh round by taking QB Danny Etling

There was plenty of speculation about whether the Patriots would draft a quarterback to develop behind Tom Brady this year and we got out answer late in Saturday’s proceedings.

The Patriots steered clear of quarterbacks for six rounds before they turned their attention to the position to kick off the seventh round. New England took Danny Etling with the first pick of the seventh round and the 219th pick overall.

Etling began his college career at Purdue and transferred to LSU in 2015. He took over as the starter for the Tigers in 2016 and held the job through last season. He completed 325-of-544 passes for 2,463 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions over those two years.

Brian Hoyer is the only backup to Tom Brady on the roster at the moment and Brady has yet to take part in voluntary offseason work. If both things hold, Etling should see plenty of reps as he tries to convince the Pats he should stick around for a while.

22 responses to “Patriots open seventh round by taking QB Danny Etling

  2. He has been working out with Brady’s quarterback coach, Tom House. Of course, we were told there was a rift between Belichick and Brady and Bill resented Tom’s training regime.

    I call bs on those Belichick / Brady rift reports.

  3. I thought they might give Woodside a try…Perhaps they still will…they have two more 7th round picks, which are basically flyers.

  5. Who’s Danny Etling? Tom Brady was sharing the starting QB position at Michigan! Look what happened to him!

  7. andrewluck12 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    Belichick is playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess.

    —————-

    Maybe not. But Marchand, Pastrnak and Bergeron certainly are.

  8. andrewluck12 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    Belichick is playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess.
    ——————————————————————–
    halfcentaur says:
    April 28, 2018 at 5:41 pm
    Danny Etling hahahahaha
    ====================================================================
    It’s seventh round pick, he’s camp fodder like every other 7th rounder. What’s so funny? Did expect a future Hall of Famer?

  9. Matt Casell was a seventh round pick that didn’t even start for his college team.

    Did yoy ever read the crap scouts said about Brady, who as a compensatory 6th round pick was picked almost exactly where Etling was picked.

    I wouldn’t write Etling off.

  10. “It’s seventh round pick, he’s camp fodder like every other 7th rounder. What’s so funny? Did expect a future Hall of Famer?”
    =============

    Well, you know, there IS a precedent. Besides that, I think that Belichick wants to prove that he can find another quality QB at the bottom of the draft. Ego is kind of like that, you know.

  11. This basically means that Brady does plan on playing for 3-4 more years. This guy is the heir apparent now we got him with a 7th round pick. Belichick schools the league again. Thanks BB

  12. “Belichick is playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess.”

    Lolz whatever he’s doing its gotten the Pats to more Super Bowls, Conference Championships and playoffs than any other team in a time period of the same number of years.

    I’ll take his talent evaluation over people who’ve never had anything to do with the game professionally sitting behind a keyboard crying about the mean ol’ Pats as if they knew something.

  13. I know absolutely nothing about the guy but taking a flyer & being a 7th rounder to boot, I couldn’t be any happier….I’m guessing Brady plays 4 more years so if this guy doesn’t impress in training camp & put Hoyer’s future in jeopardy then so be it….. Pats are stacked with lots of pics next year so my guess is they have their eyes on a guy becoming eligible in the next year or 2….. plenty of time to learn behind the GOAT…..
    But hey, I’m excited to see what this rookie can do!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  15. mackcarrington says:
    April 28, 2018 at 6:26 pm
    “It’s seventh round pick, he’s camp fodder like every other 7th rounder. What’s so funny? Did expect a future Hall of Famer?”
    =============

    Well, you know, there IS a precedent. Besides that, I think that Belichick wants to prove that he can find another quality QB at the bottom of the draft. Ego is kind of like that, you know.

    =================
    I dont think its ego, its just common sense. They already loaded up to grab one higher next year. But why not use your last pick in the draft on someone like this, they get a year with him to see if they hit gold. If so great, if not then no biggie because they were already ready to do it next year. What Belichick does is take smart fliers on guys for the right price. When they dont work no biggie, its not a fail if he didnt overspend on the risk/reward equation.

    Its funny, if one of those top failqbs doesnt blosdom right away the people that will draw less criticism of the coach/gm that picked them than will come on Belichick if a dice roll like this doesnt pan out. Even as you guys try to puck at everything he does you confirm his greatness by how high you set the bar for him.

  17. Pats are buying eggs by the dozen and then smearing them all over their face. They are their own worst enemy.

  19. The league just announced that from this point going forward, whenever a Patriot pick is selected, they will now announce his name, school attended, position, height, weight and ring size.

  21. In the creed of anything is possible, I get it. But c’mon Pats Homers: You are defending this choice like your lives depend on it! A QB that was a picks from being an UDFA. His chances are slim to none of even making the team. However, every team needs 4 QBs for Minis and Camp. The Pats had a good overall Daft, but not everything they do is Gold. Get over yourselves.

