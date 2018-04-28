Raiders pluck Maurice Hurst in fifth round

Getty Images

There were points this offseason when it was easy to find predictions that defensive tackle Maurice Hurst would be a first-round pick.

Those predictions dwindled after Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition while at the Scouting Combine. Hurst was medically cleared, but it was clear that teams saw a fair amount of risk as the first four rounds passed without Hurst being picked.

His wait ended in the fifth round when the Raiders made him the 140th overall pick. Hurst’s productivity at Michigan — 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks — makes him look like a useful addition to the defensive front in Oakland as long as he’s healthy enough to be on the field.

Hurst isn’t the first player the Raiders have picked up after a slide fueled by things other than their on-field ability. They picked defensive end Arden Key at the end of the third round following a 2017 that featured a trip to rehab and a shoulder injury.