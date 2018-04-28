Raiders take a punter at end of fifth round

Getty Images

The Raiders have filled the opening they created at punter by releasing Marquette King in late March.

Oakland used a fifth-round pick they acquired in a trade with the Cowboys to take punter Johnny Townsend.

Townsend finished second among FBS players with a 47.5-yard gross average while kicking for the University of Florida during the 2017 season. He joins Colby Wadman on the Raiders roster at punter and one would imagine that the draft pick used on Townsend should earn him the inside lane in any competition that may take place in the coming months.

Townsend was the third punter to go during the fifth round with the Seahawks trading up to take Michael Dickson and the Packers taking former Alabama punter J.K. Scott one spot ahead of where the Raiders took Townsend.