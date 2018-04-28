Rams trade Tavon Austin to Cowboys

Getty Images

Tavon Austin‘s days with the Rams have come to an end.

Austin, the receiver/runner/returner who has played his entire five-year career with the Rams, was traded to the Cowboys today.

The Rams traded up to the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft to select Austin, but today all they got for him was a sixth-round draft pick, No. 192 overall, from Dallas.

Although Austin has the speed and elusiveness to make big plays, he hasn’t made enough of those big plays. Last season he managed just 59 carries for 270 yards and 13 catches for 47 yards.

The Cowboys will hope that Austin can make some big plays for them on offense or special teams.